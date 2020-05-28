Jason Andrew Simpson, 41, of Conway, AR, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born Nov. 1, 1978, in Russellville, Arkansas, to the late Wayne and Margaret (Prunty) Simpson. Jason was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa; brother, Robert Simpson; sister, Jennifer Simpson; step-sister, Lisa Sakevicius, and grandparents, Thomas and Thelma Simpson.
Left to cherish his memory are his greatest blessings in life, daughter, Megan and son, Mason; loving fiancee, Katie Donohue; mother, Sue Simpson; step-brother, Daniel Fugett; step-sister, Stacie Whillock; and chosen sisters, Terri Epperson Fox and Lisa Epperson.
Jason was a 1997 Graduate of Conway High School and a 1999 Graduate of Nashville Auto Body Diesel School. He was an independent contractor and enjoyed doing home renovation.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus building at 514 E. Sixth St., Conway, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to help the family with burial and other expenses.
