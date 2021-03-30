Jasper Dalton Loyd, of Zephyrhills, Florida, formerly of Flushing, Michigan, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Heartland of Zephyrhills. He was born on June 4, 1929, in Vilonia, Arkansas. His funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday April 3, 2021, in the Roller McNutt Funeral Home Chapel.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
