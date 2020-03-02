Jasper Loyd Gentry, 93, of North Little Rock, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on March 2, 2020. He was born October 30, 1926, to Ida and Luther Gentry of Mayflower, Arkansas. Jasper is preceded in death by his parents, his sons, Donald Gentry and Everett (Butch) Mobbs, daughter, Connie Strozyk, grandson, Michael Gentry, siblings, Goldie Muse, Bonnie Sublett, Iris Ramsey and Nathan Gentry.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 49 years, Norma Gentry, children, Rodger (Joy) Gentry, Dean (Sherrie) Gentry, Billy (Sherri) Goss, 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Jasper was a Navy Veteran serving during WWII. Jasper retired after 30 years of service from North American Phillips Lighting Division in Little Rock. Many will remember Jasper in his retirement years as a greeter at the Kroger store in Maumelle where he worked until his was 91. Always ready to share his faith in God, he will be missed by many.
Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Visitation will be one hour before the service at 9:00 a.m. A private family burial will be at the cemetery following.
