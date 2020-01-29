Jean (Wilson) Evans, 71, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, passed away at Conway Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Jan. 26, 2020.
She was born to the late, James J. “Puny” and Fern (Henderson) Wilson.
Jean is also preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Bennie Carlton Evans; her grandparents, James Fletcher and Ella C. Wilson and Lewis H. and Dollie M. Henderson; and her father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Vernice Evans.
Jean loved spending time with her family, cooking, quilting and telling her life stories. She worked for Greenbrier Public School; first as a cook and then as a manager in the lunchroom, before taking a job as a cook at CHDC, where she retired as a supervisor.
Jean is survived by her three children, Jeannine Hensley (Gerry), Teresa Dempsey and Bret Evans; eight grandchildren, Ashlinn Borg (Corey), Lauren Hensley, Trisstian Evans, Bret Tyler Evans, Madison Long, Zoe Ray Lynn Evans, Victoria Dempsey and Heather Dempsey; two brothers, James Wilson (Ginger) and David Wilson (Donna); and many loving family members and friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Conway Regional Hospital’s CCU that treated her during her illness and to the staff of Kindred Hospice.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home with interment to follow at Center Point Cemetery in Quitman, Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.