Jeanne Marie Wiggins Haithcote, age 94, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, died on Feb. 2, 2021 at the Greenbrier Nursing and Rehab Center.
A native of Bedford County, Tennessee, Ms. Haithcote was born on Aug. 21, 1926, the daughter of the late Fred S. Wiggins and Mary Hummel Wiggins. Ms. Haithcote was a homemaker, a Christian and member of the Greenbrier church of Christ.
Ms. Haithcote was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, William Howard Haithcote; and her only sister, Mrs. Ralph Pierce (Carolyn). Ms. Haithcote is survived by one daughter, Brenda Chunn (Mike); one granddaughter, Amy Drewry (Brian); two grandsons, Dr. Michael A. Chunn (Andrea) and Brian Chunn (Sarah); 11 great-granchlidren, Will (Caroline), Claire and Caroline Marie Drewry, Hannah Chunn Wertz (Josh), Isaac and Caleb Chunn, Sterling, Broxton, Henleigh, Olive, and Elliott Chunn.
Ms. Haithcote is survived by a brother-in-law and several nieces and nephews in Shelbyville.
Funeral service for Ms. Haithcote will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier, Arkansas, with Steve Norris officiating, visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will follow in the Woodland Memorial Park, State Highway 16W in Cleburne County, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southern Christian Children’s Home, 100 W. Harding Street, Morrilton, AR 72110.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier
