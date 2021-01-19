Jeannie Elizabeth (Blasingame) Stewart, 72, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. She was born June 17, 1948, in Willis Point, Texas, to the late Buck and Elizabeth Livsay Blasingame. Jeannie was also preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Charles Stewart.
Jeannie is survived by her children, Ashley Marie Wells (Andrew), David Charles Stewart and Deanna Jean Shaddox (Zachary); grandchildren, Zoey Marie Wells, Lathan Charles Stewart, Kindall Rae Stewart, Colin Reaves Shaddox and Lilly Elizabeth Shaddox.
Jeannie was a member of New Life Church in Conway and was employed as a Notary for many companies all over the state of Arkansas. She enjoyed cooking and shopping, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Jeannie went home to be with her heavenly father and her true love, Charles, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
