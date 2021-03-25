Jeff “Hair” Franklin Ward, 61, of Greenbrier went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2021. He was born June 13, 1959, at Heber Springs to the late Hubert and Tincy Ward. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, James Stratton, and one sister-in-law, Deb Ward.
He was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Wooster. For many years he has been the Water Superintendent for the city of Greenbrier. When not working, he loved spending time with his family and pursuing hobbies that included hunting, fishing, playing the guitar, and spending time at the family lodge. He was an avid sports fan who followed the Arkansas Razorbacks, St. Louis Cardinals, and Dallas Cowboys. One of his happiest times was coaching Little League baseball for his son’s team.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Judith Ward; one son, JW Ward; one daughter, Emily Ward; mother-in-law, Fay Stratton; one brother, Doug Ward; three sisters, Donna Norman (Charles), Jeanie Buice (Bill) and Tracy Ferrell (Mark); three sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Linda Cunningham (Teddy), Elizabeth Ellis (Ira), and Paulette Smith (Danny); and numerous extended family, including nieces, nephews, and cousins. His heart of gold will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Wooster. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26 at First Baptist Church in Wooster with a graveside service following at 2 p.m. at Settlement Cemetery in Shirley. For Online Guestbook, www.rollerfuneral homes.com
