Jennetta Fuller, 76, of Conway, Arkansas, departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. She was born Aug. 7, 1944, in Conway, Arkansas, to the late Dewey and Helen (Bray) Fuller.
She is survived by three daughters, Michelle Delph, Francine Canady, and Madeline Fuller, all of Conway, Arkansas; three sons, Darrell Fuller and Louie Macon, Jr., both of Conway, Arkansas, and Carlin (LaTosha) Fuller, of Sherwood, Arkansas; one brother, Edward (Marie) Fuller of Conway, Arkansas; 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Ray Cemetery in Conway, Arkansas. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
