Jennifer Ann Mabry passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton.
Born in Little Rock, May 16, 1974, Jennifer grew up in Conway and spent most of her adult life in Benton.
She is survived by both parents, James E Mabry, Jr. of Mountain Home and Jane Ann Buchwalter of Coconut Creek, Florida; three siblings, Jane Mabry-Smith of Seattle, Washington, James Mabry of Conway and Jeff Mabry of Spring Hill, Florida.
A Memorial is planned for later this year.
