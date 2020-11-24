Jennifer Lee (Cantrell) Hightower of Greenbrier was born on March 15, 1968, to Scott and Patsy Cantrell in Conway, Arkansas. She went to be with the Lord on Nov. 18, 2020, at age 52.
Jennifer was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church (First Baptist) in Greenbrier.
Jennifer loved life, laughter, music, family and friends, and absolutely adored her canine companions.
She lived in Greenbrier all her life and knew just about everyone – likely she never met a stranger. Her outgoing fun nature was as beautiful as she was, and she will certainly be missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, Scott Cantrell of Greenbrier; her grandparents, Marvin “Mugg” and Florine Cantrell of Greenbrier; and Ed, Jr. and Jessie Wilcox of Greenbrier.
She is survived by her husband, Marc Hightower of Greenbrier; her mother, Patsy Magers (Jim) of Sherwood; a sister, Cindy Simank (Bobby) of Atlanta, Texas; a brother, Cole Cantrell (Lori) of Heber Springs; and by nieces and nephews, Jacob Cantrell, Vallie Cantrell, and Cooper Cantrell of Heber Springs, and Colt Glover of Longwood, Florida.
Jennifer had a special place in her heart for her grandparents, Mugg and Florine, and her father, Scotty.
We’re sure they greeted her with open arms.
Services will be held at Life Song Baptist church in Greenbrier, Arkansas, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Freddie-Mark Wilcox and Kirk Hardy officiating. A private graveside service for the family will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.