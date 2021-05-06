Jeremy Glen Brown of Morrilton, formerly of Conway, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at the age of 45. He was born on Sept. 21, 1975, in Little Rock Arkansas.
He spent many years working with his dad at Triple C. The last few years of his life were spent flipping houses and managing rental properties.
He loved duck hunting and doing anything outdoors. You could always find him at the golf course on Sundays golfing with his buddies. But most of all, he loved being a dad and being able to spend time with Jaxon. He never met a stranger and was loved by everyone who really knew him. His laughter, good sense of humor and smile will be missed by all.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his mother, Deanna Evans Brown. He is survived by his father, Bill Brown of Conway; his wife, Lisa Batson Brown; his only son, Jaxon Brown of Conway; Audrey and Tyler Cone (Ellen and Norah) of Fort Smith; and Abby Andrews (Cayde and Cambry) of Conway.
The visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. The service will be at 10 am on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home with interment to follow at Springhill Cemetery in Greenbrier, Arkansas.
