Jerry Daniel Bradford, 87, of Mayflower made his final ride on Friday, Oct. 9. A long-time teacher at Conway High School, Jerry was much respected in his community and beloved by family and friends.
Jerry was born on Aug. 5, 1933, in Mississippi County, Arkansas, to Lark and Nina Bradford. After graduating high school in Mayflower, he became a Marine and served during the Korean War. When the war could he used his G.I. Bill to attend Arkansas State Teachers College (UCA). After he received his B.S.E, he began teaching and taught at Conway High School until he retired.
He was a 32-degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was lifetime farmer and cattleman. He was once named Mayflower’s own Dr. Doolittle for his love and way with animals. Jerry raised and trained Border Collies and was a founding member of the Arkansas Stock Dog Association.
Jerry is preceded in death by his father, J.L Bradford and mother. Nina M. Bradford, brother Howard Bradford, and his sister Helen B. Mowrer. He is survived by his wife, Sarah and his many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Thursday Oct. 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with family present from 1-2 p.m. Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. with Burial at Mayflower Cemetery.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.