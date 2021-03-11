Jerry Dean Reynolds, age 71, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on March 8, 2021, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. He was born on Oct. 18, 1949, to JD and Imogene Reynolds in Conway, Arkansas. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, JD Reynolds.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patti Satterwhite Reynolds; two sons, Chad (Anita) Reynolds, Matt (Martha) Reynolds; two daughters, Aimee (Jeff) Prince, Lori (Michael) Davis; and his mother, Imogene Reynolds.
He leaves behind 12 grandchildren whom he adored, Lauren, Clay, Ryan, Justin, Ethan, Mattie, Jacob, Chloe, Kaitlyn, Sarah, Tripp and Karson; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister, Wanda (Eddie) May and brother, Mickey Reynolds and a daughter in love, Abbey Reynolds.
He served in the Arkansas Army National Guard as a SSgt. in the 151st Cavalry of the 39th Infantry Brigade. Jerry loved to laugh and tell stories. He enjoyed camping with family, crappie fishing, and deer and turkey hunting.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Central Baptist Church in Conway from 2-3 p.m. with the funeral immediately after. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Clay Prince, Ryan Davis, Justin Reynolds, and Tripp Davis as well as his nephews, Chris Nicholson and Jake Reynolds.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bethlehem House because he always enjoyed helping others.
