Jerry Dean Spradlin, 81, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away on January 15, 2020, after a short illness. He was born June 25, 1938, in Mt. Vernon, Arkansas, to Troy and Lola Spradlin.
He graduated from Conway High School in 1956 and joined the Arkansas National Guard, serving in the 39th Infantry Division. He married Velma Lee Bradley in 1959. After moving to Texas and studying at Arlington State College, he made a career of being a machinist. Working for Ling Tempco Vaught, Virco, Universal Nolin and starting his own business, Wescon Machining in 1977. The business has grown and is still thriving today, due to its top notch employees and customers.
Jerry had a passion for classic cars. On more than one occasion, he would find one in a field, and restore it to its previous glory. He took pride in his cars and his family. A dedicated family man, he traveled many miles to take his sons to motocross races and his daughter to rodeos. He and Velma joined car clubs and traveled to cars shows together frequently. And when the grandchildren came along, he rarely missed a baseball, soccer or football game, concerts, plays and award ceremonies.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Lola Spradlin; his sister, Norma Mote; his wife, Velma Spradlin, and his son, Dennis Spradlin.
He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Spradlin; his son, Bobby Dean Spradlin; his daughter, Shelly Ritchie (Jarrod); grandchildren, Sydney Spradlin, Dillon Mahan, Parker Spradlin, Colton Antone, Bralee Ritchie and Mattie Ritchie.
A visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020, 6-8:00 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
Funeral will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Salem United Methodist Church, 1018 Salem Rd, Conway, Arkansas.
Pallbearers are Thomas Anderson, Wayne Rose, Clint Rose, Keith Williams, Mike Fulmer, Scott Robinson and Tony Ferrell. Honorary pallbearers are the employees at Wescon Machining.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you “pay it forward” to someone. Jerry was known for his generosity.
