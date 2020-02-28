Jerry Don Walker, 54, of Cabot, Arkansas, passed away Feb. 27, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Mars Hill Church of Christ in Vilonia, with visitation one hour prior starting at 6 p.m. Full obituary at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
