Jerry Howard Dycus, 68, of Mayflower was called home to be with the Lord on Jan. 25, 2020. He was born in England, Arkansas, on July 3, 1951, to Claude and Carol Dycus.
Jerry loved the Lord his whole life. Other than the Lord, the most important thing in his life was his family. Jerry pastored the First United Pentecostal Church of Perryville for 19 years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded by his parents, Claude and Carol Dycus; two brothers, Robert “Buddy” Melton Dycus, and Tommy Floyd Dycus; one sister, Deborah Kay Dycus.
Jerry is survived by the love of his life Margaret Maness Dycus his wife of 35 years; three daughters, Rebecca (Bryon) Kelley, Nansenia (Joe) Quest and Nina Marie Dycus; eight grandchildren, Mersadiez Hargrove, Trey Hill, Cassidy Smith, Trenton Dycus, Kameron Tims, Haley Smith, Cody Kelley and Dillon Kelley; five great grandchildren, Heidi Kelley, Creed Kelley, Cruz Kelley, Oakley Kelley and Salyce Maylin Scott; siblings, Dwayne Dycus, Edna Glenn, Faye Mitchell and Barbara (Tommy) Everett; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be at Mayflower United Pentecostal Church on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. Service will be at Mayflower United Pentecostal Church on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Reverend Dwayne Dycus and Reverend James Pelkey officiating, burial following to Mayflower Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
