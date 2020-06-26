Mr. Jerry W. Hartsfield, 69, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was born Dec. 29, 1950, in Hope, Arkansas, to Herbert and Wanda Cobb Hartsfield. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Jerry is preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Judy Jackson; one nephew, Paul Jackson Jr.; brother-in-law, Bobby McGill; and father-in-law, Fred Smith.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Pam Smith Hartsfield of Conway, Arkansas; two sons, Chris Hartsfield of Little Rock, Arkansas and Matt Hartsfield of Conway, Arkansas; one daughter, Heather Hopper and Joseph of Conway, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Grace Anne, Collier, Parker, Tanner and Madison Hartsfield, Mallory and J.C. Hopper; one sister, Gail McGill of Nashville, Arkansas; one brother-in-law, Paul Jackson of Magnolia, Arkansas; mother-in-law, Georgia Smith of Magnolia, Arkansas; two brothers-in-law, Brian Smith of Magnolia, Arkansas, and Craig Smith of Apex, North Carolina; several nieces and nephews a host family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Dr. Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or through our website.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home Hope.
Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home.
During this season of social distancing we also invite you to express your public condolences at www.hern donfuquafuneralhomes.com or private Letters of Love at www.herndonfuquafuneral homes.com/page/letters-of -love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.