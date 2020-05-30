Jewel Ione Mitchell, 78, of Mayflower, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
She was born March 7, 1942, in Mayflower to the late W. O. and Hazel Warpole Evans. Jewel was also preceded in death by her aunts, Vida Pilgrim, Freda Heslep and Floy Sowell, sisters, Carol Shaw and Wanda Cox.
Jewel was a long-time member of Mayflower United Methodist Church. She enjoyed flowers and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Jewel will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Jewel is survived by her husband of 48 years, Kenneth L. Mitchell; sons, Brandon Mitchell (Cynthia), Keith Mitchell and Dennis Mitchell (Mikala); daughters, Belinda Mitchell, Lisa Mitchell and Angie Duncan; grandchildren, Andrew Mitchell, Bryce Barrentine, Caleb Judd (Megan), Justin Bayless, Herbie Cameron and Mitchell Cameron; great-grandchildren, Jordan Bayless, Jayden Bayless, Lilly Cameron and Hayden Cameron; brothers, Jim Evans (Shirley), Charles Evans (Vonice), John Evans (Diane) and Bill Evans; and wife, sister, Sherry Jerrell (Floyd) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Mayflower Cemetery. Online guest book: www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
