Jewell Barker, 88, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. He was born Sept. 22, 1932, in Gravel Hill, Arkansas, to Alf and Sarah Barker. Jewell was preceded in death by his brothers; Wynn Barker and Glenn Dale “Buck” Barker; and his parents.
Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Sharon Harrison (Joe) and Adell Banister; brothers, James Barker and Lynn Barker (Ermelene); and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Grays Cemetery, in the Gravel Hill community.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.