Jim Courtney entered heaven Thursday evening, greeted by a chorus of those whom he loved. And hundreds left behind attribute his life’s work as having a profound impact on their professional careers and personal character.
James D. (Jim) Courtney, born July 15, 1934, in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, died Thursday evening, Jan. 7, 2021. Jim was beside his wife, Ellen, peacefully at home.
Jim is survived by wife, Ellen Raines (Hornaday) Courtney, (May, 1999); daughter, Jamie Courtney; son: Jonathan Brent Courtney; daughters, Cynthia (Hornaday) McDermott; Carol (Hornaday) Tennis; Laura (Hornaday) Gray; three sons-in-law, Stephen McDermott, Thad Tennis & Michael Gray; grandchildren, Ashley (Tennis) & Ryan Barnett, Jessica Tennis, Josh Vanderwall, Derrick & Melissa Vanderwall, Marie Gray, Alex Gray; nephews and nieces, James Dean and Sherri Courtney, Stacy (Courtney) and David Jordan; and many more beloved.
Jim is preceded in death by Loreta Ann (Hodges) Courtney, married 42 years; parents, James Alvis Courtney and Maggie Delena (Thomas) Courtney, married 62 years; brother, Jack and Nancy (Dean) Courtney; and many more beloved.
Jim pursued Music Education at Jacksonville Baptist College (Texas), culminating with Masters of Arts from the University of Central Arkansas.
Jim began serving on church staffs as congregational and choral director in Texas and Arkansas. In 1968, Jim assumed Chairman of Music Department, Central Baptist College, Conway, Arkansas. It is there his influence on students’ lives expanded, training future leaders. Recently Jim was honored by former students who expressed their appreciation for his service, friendship, and wise council. In 1997, Jim retired formal teaching to travel, camp, fish and enjoy family.
Age produced in Jim a tender heart and tolerance, maintaining his curiosity, humor and appreciation for beautiful sounds and sights.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Springhill Baptist Church. Attendees will follow social distancing and mask protocols.
Streaming springhill baptistchurch.info
Interment following at Crestlawn Memorial Park, Conway, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James D. and Loreta Ann Courtney Scholarship Fund, Central Baptist College.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.