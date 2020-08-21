Jimmie Lee Bushnell, 82, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. He was born Oct. 5, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to the late Charles and Marie (Voracek) Bushnell. Jimmie was also preceded in death by his sisters, Patsy Donahue, Joyce Patterson; and brother, Robert Lee Bushnell.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family – wife of 59 years, Joyce L. (Hall) Bushnell; sons, Barry Lowry (Trina) of Exeter, California, and Jeffery Bushnell of Conway, Arkansas; daughters, Cynthia Mallett (Jimmy Don) of Conway, Arkansas, and Jennie Marvel of Alpharetta, Georgia; grandchildren, Brett L. Polk, Brannon L. Polk, Cody Marvel, Cory Marvel, Crystle Dusel (Joe) and Barry Lowry, Jr. (Heather); great-grandchildren, Bradley Dusel, Allison Dusel and Colt Lowry; sisters, Joan Parry of St. George, Utah, Jackie Bradley (Stephen) of Richfield, Utah, and Jeannette Clarke (Richard) or Provo, Utah; brothers, Richard Bushnell of Mission Viejo, California; and a host of nieces and nephews.
General visitation will be 5-9 p.m. with family present 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Graveside service will be Monday, Aug. 24, starting at 10 a.m. at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
