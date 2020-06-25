Jimmy B. Wright Sr. of Conway, Arkansas, went to meet his Lord and Savior on June 22, 2020. He was born Nov. 19, 1946. Jimmy was a proud US Army soldier who served in the Vietnam War.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his father, Wayne; mother, Sadie; wife, Dorothy; brother, Kenneth; his aunt and best friend, Collean Johnson; and son Jimmy Jr.
He is survived by sisters Dana (Gary) Kohrs and Mary (Keith) Kilpatrick; brother Coy; daughters Teresa Chandler and Katherine Shook; cousin Amy (Kevin) Shafer, with whom he shared a special bond; and many other additional family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at the Conway Cowboy Church in Conway, Arkansas, on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Wounded War Project or Conway Cowboy Church in his honor would be greatly appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.