Jimmy Dee Hooks, age 66, of Mayflower, Arkansas, passed away on April 7, 2020, at 6 p.m. He was born in Conway, Arkansas, on Nov. 6, 1953, to Bruce and Lillie Mae Hooks. He was a tree surgeon for over 40 years.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Hooks of 47 years; son Shawn Hooks of Mississippi; daughters, Tonya (David) Murray and Misty (Scottie) Hosman both of Mayflower; sisters, Jeanette Sellers, and Renee (Puddin) Washa; brothers Jerry (Kathy) Hooks, Tommy Hooks, Bobby (Oneida) Hooks, and Robert (Diane) Hooks. He had eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by son Little Jimmy Dee Hooks; his parents; brothers Larry Hooks, Junior Hooks and Cecil Rice, and sister Tina Hooks.
He enjoyed hunting, working on lawnmowers and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.
Cremation Arrangements Entrusted to Arkansas Cremation. www.ArkansasCremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.