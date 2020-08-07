Jimmy Morgan Morris, 82, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away July 30, 2020, at Conway Regional Medical Center. Jim was born Oct. 5, 1937, in Benedict Coal Camp in rural St. Charles, Virginia, to James Edward and Katherine (McCleary) Morris. He grew up in Clarksville, Arkansas. His father James later married Lera Blackburn Morris, a school librarian and church organist, whom Jim credits with taming him enough to get a good basic education.
After graduation, Jim joined the Air Force in 1955, served a year in Viet Nam at the age of 30 and retired as Master Sergeant. Shortly, he began a 20-year career with the Arkansas state Office of Personnel Management, retiring as its State Personnel Supervisor. He was a lifelong scholar, enjoying several years of classes at UALR. Jim’s fishing talent was legendary and he regularly kept family, friends and several state offices in filet crappie. He was also known as a poet and a wood sculptor and was a Golden Gloves boxer in his youth.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Don Morris of Connecticut; and his nephews Jason and Jeffrey Gray of Clarksville. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Katy Werley Morris; his five children, Karen Morris Hicks (Jim) of Little Rock, Tony Morris of Austin, Texas, Thomas H. Erbach III (Lourdes), Jessie Erbach Davidson (Brian) and Jacob Erbach (Kristi), all of Conway. Jim leaves behind six grandchildren, Autumn Hicks Dudley (Nick) and Danielle Hicks Brooks both of Little Rock; and Mary Erbach, Thor Davidson, Constantine Calaway, and Isabella Erbach, all of Conway; three great-grandchildren, Jackson Dudley, Henry Dudley, and Claire Brooks, all of Little Rock; his sister Annette Hilton of Fort Smith, brother John Stephen Morris (Phyllis) of Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
The family would especially like to thank Conway Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for its very sensitive care of Jim in recent years following his stroke. As was his wish, Jim will be cremated, and interred at the State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family plans commemoration services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation for its youth programs. Visit www.smith familycares.com/sherwood for guest register.
