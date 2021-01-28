Jimmy R. Fiddler, 83, of Conway, passed from this life on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, after a long illness, not related to COVID-19.
He was born Jan. 20, 1938, to the late Raymond J. Fiddler and Ola Stewart. He was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Lee Fiddler (Vicki) and Tommy’s son, Jefferson Bogart Fiddler.
In 1963, he married his wife, Danette Lybarger of Greenbrier, Arkansas.
At a very young age, Jimmy joined the United States Army to serve in occupied Germany, after the Korean War.
He was the owner of Fiddler Marine Service in Conway and later expanded to build a larger store in North Little Rock at the Morgan exit. Jimmy was the owner of Ton’s Place bar in North Little Rock at the Morgan Exit from 1971 to 2013, where he met many lifelong friends and business associates. He has always been self-employed and loved to buy, sell and trade just about anything. He owns multiple tracts of commercial real estate and has managed those for years, along with the help of his family. He was known to be a mathematical genius and he used his gift as a professional sports enthusiast. In his free time, he rode horses, went to the deer woods with family and friends, and played golf with his closest buddies. He made his first hole-in-one Nov. 4, 2016.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Danette Fiddler; two children, Greg Fiddler (Daneen) and Gina Fitzhugh (Adam); three grandchildren, Matthew Fiddler (Ragen), Mallory Jo Thessing (Bart) and Jessica Ann Parker; three great grandchildren, Jaxson Fiddler, John Taylor Fiddler and Ellie Jo Thessing; brother-in-law Joe Lybarger (Betty); sister-in-law Vicki; Aunt Faydean Mabry; niece, Mabry Fiddler; and a great nephew, Morrison Bogart Witherspoon.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Crestlawn Cemetery, Conway, Arkansas, under the direction of Roller McNutt Funeral Home. John Burleson will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Meal on Wheels, 705 East Siebenmorgan, Conway, AR 72032. A very special Thank You to the wonderful staff at Kindred Hospice.
Masks are required and social distancing is appreciated. Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
