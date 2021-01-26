Jimmy Ray Martin, 52, of Conway, passed away Saturday, Jan. 3, 2021. He was born Feb. 17, 1968, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to the late Fred R. and Sharlene Martin.
Jimmy was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Beatrice Martin.
Jimmy is survived by his sister, Debra Martin Hudgens of Little Rock, Arkansas; grandmother, Wilma Busbee of Conway, Arkansas; nieces, nephews and a host of family members.
All services are private.
