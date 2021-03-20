In Loving Memory, One Year Ago
Jimmy Ward Reedy, known to many as “Speedy Reedy” and to his grandchildren as “Paw-Paw Jim,” departed this life on March 24, 2020, to meet his wonderful Savior that he loved so much.
He was Apostolic and a member of Life Tabernacle Church.
Jimmy was born to Buell and Pearl Ward Reedy on Feb. 16, 1937, in Conway, Arkansas. He attended Conway schools and has always kept a close connection with all his classmates.
He served six years in the Army National Guard.
Jimmy was a gifted musician. He began playing harmonica as a young boy and played in assemblies at school. He also taught himself to play guitar and became well known for his guitar finger picking (Merle Travis style). He formed his first band at age 16 called The Faulkner County Pea-Pickers. They performed at KCON radio station weekly, and every Saturday they played at the local sale barn. Later he joined the Arkansas Valley Drifters Band, and they, too, played Saturdays on KCON Radio as well as the annual Faulkner County fairs. Jimmy went on to play and teach other instruments such as banjo, fiddle, bass, dobro and steel-guitar. He played in several other bands through the years such as The Rhythm Kings, New Horizons, Barnyard Frolics, The Rhythm Masters, The Spiritualettes, The Sounds of Life and The Young at Heart Country Classics Band.
His life’s work consisted of working as a glass glazier for Pittsburgh Plate Glass Co. and Ace Glass Co. for thirty years. Then he operated his own building business, Reedy’s Builders, for the next few years while at the same time teaching stringed instruments at Reedy’s Pickin’ Porch Music Store, which he co-owned with his wife Sue Reedy. The store was located in Pickles Gap Village in Conway, Arkansas. He loved his music, and although he was a modest man and would not ever build himself up or promote himself, he was still known for his God-given talents.
Jimmy has touched many lives with his work and his music, but for the most part he would want to be remembered for the love he has for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He enjoyed being at home in the beautiful countryside with his wife Susie beside him and his dog Shadow resting at his feet. He was faithful to go to church and play his music and worship God. He has fought a good fight. He has finished his course. He has kept the faith. Now he will ever be with the Lord.
A Special Note to Our Friends:
We regret that we didn’t get the word out to all of you of Jim’s passing on March 24, 2020. It was a difficult time and at the beginning of the Covid issue.
Jim loved everyone. He was a wonderful Christian husband. I shall always cherish the sweet memories that we made together. We loved to sing and play music, and Jim had made a CD (which is available) entitled, “Let the Last Song I Sing be for Him.” It was played at the conclusion of his service, an honorable song for an honorable man. My precious husband, I still miss you today.
