Jo Ann (Halter) Cummins, 83, of Conway went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. She was born March 9, 1937, in Conway a daughter of the late Victor U. and Ruby (Jumper) Halter. Jo Ann was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray Cummins and one brother, James Halter and his wife, Nancy.
She was a member of Woodland Heights Baptist Church. Jo Ann was a furniture store owner for 30 years and also worked for Wilkerson’s Shoes for 22 years before retiring. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for 55 years. She served many various roles throughout her membership. Jo Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many.
Jo Ann is survived by two sons, Gary Cummins of Conway and Clay (Crystal) Cummins of Texarkana, Arkansas; a daughter, Vicki (Scott) Sewell of Mayflower; one brother, Victor (Sachiko) Halter; grandchildren, Lindsey (Michael) Raney, Katie (Brandon) Freyaldenhoven, Justin Sewell, Callie Baker, Carrigan and Cale Cummins; great-grandchildren, Walker, Kinley, Kennedy, and Addie Kay.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Conway. Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Sewell, Michael Raney, Brandon Freyaldenhoven, Dr. Steven Halter, Kenny Halter and Jimmy Halter.
Online guest book: roller funeralhomes.com/conway
