In the early morning hours of April 19, 2020, Joanne Frances Glover slipped quietly away, for places and parts unknown. She was born to John and Anne Broggi in the spring of 1937, in Brookfield, Illinois.
She attended Lyons Township High School, graduating in 1955. She met John Glover while on a blind date “with another fella” on the campus of Bradley University, and they married in 1956. They settled in her hometown, where they raised their family and lived for 40 years. They retired to Mayflower in 1995, to live a life on the lake. Joanne was an amazing quilter, a voracious reader and the best damn mom and grandma ever.
She was preceded in death by her husband. Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; brother, Michael (Patricia) Broggi of Naperville Illinois, son, Michael (Michelle) Glover of Romeoville, Illinois; daughter, Josie Robinson of Mayflower, Arkansas; grandchildren, Kristin (Eric) Crunkleton, Cole, Stephanie, Ian & Sam Robinson, Nina & Jeremy Glover; step-grandson Donald Creech, and step-great-grandson, Jace Creech.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Children’s Research Foundation, Inc., PO Box 205, Clarendon Hills, IL, 60514
