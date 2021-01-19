Joe Hill, 58, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. He was born in Blevins, Arkansas, on May 24, 1962, to Lendell and Mirtis Graves.
He is preceded by his parents, Lendell Hill and Mirtis Graves Hill; brother, Sammy Hill; and sister, Mary Hill.
Joe is survived by his daughter, Krystal Hill of Greenbrier, Arkansas; son, Joseph Hill of Greenbrier, Arkansas; stepdaughter, Bobby Stacks of Judsonia, Arkansas; sister, Louise (James) Johnson of Blevins, Arkansas, fiancé, Marsha Weldon of Greenbrier, Arkansas; four grandsons; three granddaughters; nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home with Brother Shawn Hammontree officiating.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishopcrites funeralhome.com
