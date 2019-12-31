Joe Michael Arendt Conway

Joe Michael Arendt, 69, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with our Lord on Dec. 26, 2019.
He was born Nov. 1, 1950, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to the late Robert and Marie (Reynolds) Arendt. He was preceded in death by his brother, George.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 49 years, Mary Arendt; son, Danny (Stephanie) Arendt of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; daughter, Denisa (John) James of Conway; seven grandchildren, Michael (Jessica) Atkinson, Madilyn Arendt, Cole Arendt, Eli James, Lilly James, Hayden (Jessica) James, Dalton James; one great-grandchild, Hadlee; sister, Nancy (Emery) Cox of St. Louis, Missouri; and three nephews, Emery, Kevin and Jason.
Joe Mike was a Christian of the Church of Christ faith. He devoted his life to God and family. He was a proud member of the United States Air Force for more than 20 years, retiring in 1991. A veteran of Vietnam and Desert Shield/Storm, and a retired member of the United States Postal Service.
His greatest joys in life were his grandchildren. He enjoyed gospel music, reading, scratchies, trips to the casino with his grandson and watching his grandchildren’s activities. He will be remembered as a loving father and grand-daddy, a gentle man who loved with all his heart.
A memorial Service with military honors will be held at Friendship Baptist Church in Conway, Arkansas, on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Southern Christian Children’s Home, 100 West Harding Street, Morrilton, AR, 72110.
