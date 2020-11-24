Joel Lane Biggers, 37, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away Nov. 16, 2020, at his home. He was born March 8, 1983, in Little Rock, Arkansas, a son of Andy (Betty) Biggers from Springfield, Arkansas, and Janis Powell (Chris) Allen of Buckhannon, West Virginia.
Lane graduated with Honors from Morrilton High School in 2001 and graduated from UCA with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences in 2005. Lane worked in Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas as a Chemical Engineer and product sales, Safety Coordinator and with Quality Control.
Lane had a deeply embedded heart of love for his family and friends, was an active member of the Iron Springs Masonic Lodge #342, enjoyed reading and journaling, acquired an avid passion for playing and recording music and adored his dog, Dixie.
Lane was preceded in death by Bob Biggers (grandfather), Glenn Powell (grandfather) and Kayla Jo Biggers (first cousin).
Survivors, other than his parents, include Myrt Biggers (grandmother) of Springfield, Arkansas; and Jo Ann Powell (grandmother) of Morrilton, Arkansas; brother, Philip (Tori) Biggers with nephews Wylie Anthony and Boone Hutto all of Springfield; aunts, uncles, and cousins: Gus (Judy) Biggers and children of Springfield, Arkansas, Glenda (John) Brownlee of Conway, Arkansas, and Steve Powell and family of Morrilton, Arkansas.
Pall Bearers are Philip Biggers, Gus Biggers, Steve Powell, John Brownlee, Josh Jackson, Eric Benson, Ethan Cardimona, Brandon Fulmer, Jackie Blaylock, Seth Davidson and Josh Hogan.
Funeral services are at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Springfield Cemetery by Bishop-Crites of Greenbrier, Arkansas, including Masonic Service.
Arrangements can be viewed online at www.bishop critesfuneralhome.com Memorials can be made to Springfield United Methodist Church, PO Box 89, Springfield, AR 72157 or Iron Springs Masonic Lodge #342, 18205 Arch St., Little Rock, AR 72206.
