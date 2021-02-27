John Calvin Ballard, 56, of Vilonia, Arkansas, died Feb. 14, 2021.
Preceded in death by his father, Jesse Ballard; two brothers, Ronald and Scott Ballard; and daughter, Jessica Ballard.
Survived by his mother, Sandy Ballard of Hot Springs; two children, Sandra Ballard, and John Christopher Ballard of Vilonia; six grandchildren, EllaRose Davis, Quinton Lynch, Kinley, Jackson, Ethan and Kegan Ballard; and brother, Greg Ballard.
He really enjoyed fishing and hunting, loved his dogs and most of all loved to make people laugh. He will truly be missed.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Faith Baptist Fellowship Church in Naylor, Arkansas.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.