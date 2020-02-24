John Dale Palmer, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, passed on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
He was born on May 14, 1949, in Beebe, Arkansas, to Dale and Lucille (Ferguson) Palmer. John was raised in Conway and graduated from Conway High School in 1967. He attended ASU Beebe and served in the Army National Guard for six years. Much like in his personal life, John’s professional career was centered on working with and helping others.
He worked in procurement for Arkansas Children’s Colony and as a District Court probation officer. John was a lover of music, particularly the works of John Lennon. He loved animals of all kinds, had an affinity for household gadgets, and enjoyed living a life of relative simplicity and solitude. John enjoyed the outdoors and was blessed to live in many beautiful parts of the country throughout his life.
In addition to the Natural State, John lived in Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, California, Oregon, North Dakota and Texas.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Kay (Sims) Palmer, and her children, Richard (Karyn) Boothman of Benton, and Brittany (J.W.) Plouch of Saline County; grandchildren Phillip Plouch, Jarrod Plouch, Korben Boothman, and Kent Boothman, Jill Sharkey (Preston Smith), Lori Sharkey (Tim Thames); great-grandchildren, Timmy Thames and Grayson Thames; and John’s brother, Richard (Pam) Palmer of Conway. He will be missed dearly but not forgotten by family and friends, but perhaps most of all by his loyal companion, Charlie.
We welcome you to join us at a gathering of family and friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020, 5-7 p.m. at First Christian Church, in Hot Springs, Arkasnas. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to Out of the Woods Animal Rescue of Arkansas (www.ootwrescue.org).
“The Song Is Ended But The Melody Lives On”
