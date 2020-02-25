John Dale Sides Sr., 72, of Conway went to his heavenly home on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
He was born on April 8, 1947, in Dexter, Missouri, to John and Marie Sides.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie Sides; one son, John David Sides; one brother, Dennis Thomason and two sisters, Thelma Gibson, Barbara Cowin.
John is survived by two sons, John D. Sides Jr., wife Melissa of Fremont, California, and Jonathan Sides, wife Ginger of Greenbrier, Arkansas; one sister, Rose Chitwood, husband Junior of Popular Bluff, Missouri; one brother, John Wesley Sides, wife Cindy of Decatur, Alabama; five grandchildren, Ryan, Jacob, Sarah, Andrew, Colin; one great grandchild, Clayton Allen; and numerous nieces and nephews, family and friends.
A celebration of life will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Cove Chapel Church, 165 Cove Chapel Road, Springfield, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CLC Woodturning Program, 2200 Fort Roots Drive Building 170, North Little Rock, 72114, Attention: Michael Dobbs.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.