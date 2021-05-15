John Francis Evans, Jr., 75, went to be with the Lord on May 10, 2021. He was born April 5, 1946, to the late John F. and Anna Maria Evans.
John serviced in the Army National Guard and worked in sales until he retired. He was also a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Conway.
He is preceded in death by his son, John Francis Evans, III; his parents, John Francis and Anna Maria Evans; and his brother, Tommy Evans.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Evans; his brothers, Harold, Leo and Pat; his granddaughter, Bridgette; and great-granddaughter, Anna Porter.
As John would so often say, “Keep Smiling.”
Services for John will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Conway. A rosary will be at 1 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. with the committal to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park, Conway.
