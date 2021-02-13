John Frederick Ivy, 72, of Little Rock, passed away Feb. 11, 2021. He was born Sept. 8, 1948, in Staten Island, New York, to Sterling Ginn and Lucille Mae Wilcken Ivy.
John received a BS/BA degree in Management and Economics from Henderson State University in Arkansas. He began his career with Arkla Gas in 1968 and served in numerous management positions throughout Arkansas. He was later promoted to Assistant Vice President for the Oklahoma Division and then Vice President for CenterPoint Energy, (formerly Arkla) Louisiana and Texas Division. He then served as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs with company-wide responsibilities. John was a loyal man working his entire 50 year career for one company.
John was highly regarded in the utilities field. John served on numerous boards and committees.
He was on the Texas Gas Association board of directors since 1995. He served on Southern Gas Association’s Executive Council. He was named as one of Gas Industries’ Outstanding Managers for 1992.
He spent his free time as a volunteer for animal rescues and was active with children’s charities.
He gave abundantly more than he received. He never passed anyone in need without stopping to help. No matter how high he rose professionally he still considered himself the boy from Hampton, Arkansas, and never forgot the needs of others.
John traveled extensively all over the world.
Those who knew John remember he always had a Dr. Pepper in his hand. He loved watching the golf channel on loop, eating out, petting dogs, cutting up with friends, spoiling his grandkids, golfing with his son, movie dates with his daughter, and laughing.
Although he was an accomplished man, the accomplishment he was most proud of was his family and his group of lifelong friends, including his best friend Homer Newton.
John said the biggest influence of his life was the birth of his two children, Tammy and Joey. He loved his children unconditionally and was so proud of everything they accomplished.
John valued education and was the first person in his family to graduate college despite his many hardships. He instilled this love of learning to both his children. He spent the happiest years of his life playing with his grandkids. They were truly his favorite people on Earth.
He is survived by his children, Tammy Mae Spradlin (Jamie) of Conway and Joseph Jon Ivy, MD (Serena Pierson, MD); he was “Grandpy” to his grandchildren, Jacob Lawrence Spradlin, Marley Rose Spradlin, Alex Kristopher Ivy, Pierson Frederick Ivy, and Giovanna Rose Ivy; and other extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Jane Cecelia Davis (Jerry) and Sterling Ginn Ivy, Jr.; and the mother of his children, Marilyn Anna Ivy.
John had a special place in his heart for dogs. John had a pet dog his entire life. He never passed by any dog without giving a wet nose bop and a “good boy” or “good girl.”
In lieu of flowers and in honor of John’s giving spirit, the family requests memorials be made to the Humane Society of Pulaski County, 14600 Colonel Glenn Rd, Little Rock, AR 72210, (501) 227-6166, https://warmhearts.org/. Next time you pass a sweet dog, please give them a nose bop from John.
You may pay your respects at open visitation from 12-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Smith Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Knoedl Court, Little Rock. The family will not be present.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1942 N Wyatt Drive, El Dorado, Arkansas 71730.
Online guestbook at www.smithfamilycares.com.
