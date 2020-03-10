John “Johnny” Anthony Ray, 69, of Conway, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born June 9, 1950, in Conway to the late John Joseph and Mary Carder Ray. John was also preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Annette Ray; sisters, Betty Ray and Judy Clark.
John is survived by his sons, Mark Mall (Fatima) and Brooks Carder Ray (Caitlyn); daughters, Gabrielle Ray and Nicole Ray; brother, Steve Ray (Jackie); sister, Jean Pike; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was of the Baptist faith and was a highly skilled carpenter. He served in the Army National Guard. John was an avid UCA Bear and Conway Wampus Cat fan and was selected as a member of the state football all-star team. John also enjoyed playing golf and pool. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Oliver Cemetery, Cemetery Rd., Mt. Vernon, Arkansas, 72111 with a memorial service following at 2pm at Conway’s Perfect Place, 1069 Markham St. in Conway.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Helton/Spencer/Stanley Scholarship Fund for UCA Athletics, UCA Foundation, P.O. Box 4986, Conway, AR 72035, UCA.edu/go/give.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.