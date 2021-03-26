John Paul Hooper, 36, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021. He was born Aug. 23, 1984, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to James and Sandra Hooper.
John was preceded in death by his father, James “Jim” Hooper and his grandparents, Paul Hooper, Geneva Myers, Clifford Horn and Bill Sanders.
John was a 2003 Honor graduate of Conway High School and a 2007 graduate of UCA. He loved playing drums, guitar, piano and singing.
John is survived by his mother, Sandra Horn Hooper of Conway; grandmother, Hazel Sanders of Conway; brother, James (Cliff) Hooper (Linda) of Culver City, California; sister, Sherry Hooper Allen (Chuck) of El Dorado; aunt, Marlena Dennis (Dean) of North Little Rock; uncle, Jimmy Horn (Debby) of Hamburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
