John Philip Benton, 72, of Hot Springs, went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
He was born Sept. 17, 1947 in Mountain Home, Arkansas, to the late Kathleen Rose and Joseph T. Benton Jr.
Phil was a 1965 graduate of Greenbrier High School where he was an outstanding basketball player. He helped his team win Greenbrier’s first boys state championship in 1965, was an all-state player and was selected to play in the High School all star basketball game in the summer of 1965. His basketball talent earned him a full scholarship to Hendrix College where he played four years and earned a college degree. Phil was a Christian and loved his church at First Lutheran in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He loved visiting with family and friends. Phil also enjoyed fishing, walking, thrift stores, guns, and knives. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Phil is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Cheryl Benton; three daughters, Misty (Aaron) Burroughs, Merry (Jason) Stachey and Jessica Daviston; stepsons, John Hammons and Justin (Kristy) Hammons; grandchildren, Adam, Andrew and Kaitlyn Burroughs, Logan, Blake and Chase Stachey, Amilia, Bella and Charlotte Daviston, Aubrey, Landon and Haydon Hammons, Lexi and Kayla Hammons; brothers, Joe T. (Linda) Benton III and Russ (Carolyn) Benton.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier with burial following at East Shady Grove Cemetery in Greenbrier, Arkansas.
Roller McNutt Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier
