John Wesley Cooper, 89, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, Friday, April 17, 2020.
He was born May 11, 1930, in Green Forest, Arkansas, to the late Willie Mae Hensley Cooper and Willis E. Cooper. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Nestel Woodward Wilkinson and brother, Joel A. Cooper.
He lost his father at the age of 10 months, and he and his mother, brother and sister returned to Paragould, Arkansas, where he attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Paragould High School in 1947. John was a 1950 graduate of Hendrix College with a degree in Music Education. He began his band directing career at Marked Tree High School where he taught for one year before returning to Paragould to serve as the Director of Bands for over 15 years.
He returned to college to study educational television, studying at the University of Arkansas, Kansas State University, and eventually earned a master’s in library science from UCA. He was the first person to direct a closed-circuit educational television system in the state for the Paragould school system. He went on to work numerous years at AETN in Conway where he installed educational television systems for the state’s high schools.
He retired from the Arch Ford Educational Coop in Plumerville, Arkansas. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Conway where he served as choir director for many years. He was also choir director at Grace United Methodist in Conway and Paragould United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed flying model airplanes, fishing, and tinkering with his computers, but most people will remember him as the Piano Man at Faby’s Restaurant in downtown Conway.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 48 years, Patty; daughters, Liz (Dave) Parker of Conway, Lauri (Ben) Lipscomb of Rogers, and son Phillip (Tracy) Cooper of Greenville, South Carolina; his grandchildren Whitney (Brandon) Black of Greenville, South Carolina, Drew (Alexis) Cooper of Conway, Grant Cooper of Greenville and McKenzie Thomas of Maumelle; and his great-grandchildren, Bailey Black, Avery Cooper, and Reagan Cooper and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to Conway First United Methodist Church choir fund, the Faulkner County Humane Society or the charity of one’s choice.
Online guestbook is available at www.roller funeralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.