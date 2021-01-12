John William (J.W.) Nicholson, age 94, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away on Jan. 9, 2021. He was born on Nov. 4, 1926, in Bee Branch, Arkansas.
J.W. was a veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was part of the invasion force heading to Japan when the atomic bomb was dropped. He was a retired supervisor at the United States Postal Service and founder and former owner of Conway Presort Mail Service. He was the spiritual leader of the family and a faithful member of Prince Street Church of Christ.
J.W. could often be found on the golf course, where he achieved seven holes-in-one. He was known for fishing golf balls out of ponds and letting his grandchildren drive the golf cart. J.W enjoyed cheering for the Razorbacks and the UCA Bears and maintained one of the prettiest yards in Conway. However, J.W.’s favorite pastime was bragging on his three children, seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. He made a point to make everyone feel special, yet he wasn’t about to let you win at Clue, dominoes, or Wahoo. J.W. was loving, kind, and funny and was simply the best husband, father and Papaw for which anyone could ever ask.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence A. and Ora Mae Nicholson and step-mother, Cassie Nicholson; brother, Junior, and sister, Ruthel Linn. Survivors include his beloved wife, Bobbie Sue; their children, Danny Nicholson, Donna Henry and her husband Alan, and Lou Ann Hunter and her husband Jerry; brothers, Jimmy and Gene; and half-brothers, Roger and Terry. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Chris Nicholson, Keith Nicholson, Jennifer Henry Page, Jason D. Henry, Nathan Henry, Brooks Hunter, and Chase Hunter.
A viewing will be available from 4-8 pm. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Crestlawn Memorial Park, Conway, AR, with social distancing and masking in place. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Faulkner County Council on Aging which provides Meals on Wheels.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
