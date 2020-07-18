Johnnie Francis Owen, 77, of Conway passed away on July 16, 2020. She was born in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on Dec. 14, 1942, to Herbert F. Jones and Francis E. Jones.
Johnnie was a graduate of North Little Rock High School in 1960.
She is preceded by her parents, Herbert and Francis Jones; husband, Norman D. Owen; and brother, Ronnie Jones.
Johnnie is survived by one daughter, Tracey Schichtl-Montoto, husband, Fermin; one son, Bruce Owen; seven grandchildren, Destinée Owen, Erika Schichtl, Chelsa De La Riva, husband, Mario, Kenny Schichtl, Ethan Montoto, Rachel Montoto, Isabel Montoto; three great grandchildren, Gabriel Schichl, Nathan Schichtl, and Danya De La Riva; one sister, Carol Goff, husband Larry Don; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishop critesfuneralhome.com
