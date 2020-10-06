Johnnie L. (English) Shofner age 96 of Damascus, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. She was born to the late E. L. and Maggie Lee (Henry) English in Hatfield, Arkansas, on Feb. 23, 1924.
Johnnie Shofner was preceded in death by her sister, Katherine Wolfe; three brothers, Robert, Eddie and Albert English; her husband, Weldon Shofner; one grandson, Greg Pruett; and one great-grandson, Rylan Trout.
Johnnie was loved very much by her family and friends who will dearly miss her.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; son, James (Debbie) Shofner; daughters, Ann (Larry) Clements, Jo Pruett and Jean Robertson. She had eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Spires Cemetery in Damascus, AR.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.