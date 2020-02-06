Petty Officer 2nd Class, Johnny Linn Green, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Georgia. He was born Tuesday, June 7, 1994, in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Charles and Charlotte Linn Green.
Johnny was a 2012 graduate of Quitman High School. He has spent the last seven years in the U.S. Navy as a sonar tech onboard the USS HOUSTON, USS HENRY M. JACKSON, USS RHODE ISLAND and USS ALASKA. Johnny was very athletic and intelligent. He loved hunting, fishing and hiking the peaks of Hawaii. Johnny was a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and cousin. He had a very special relationship with his grandparents and great-grandparents. He called his great-grandmother, Wanda Day, “My Day”.
Johnny leaves many family and friends to cherish his memory including his parents, Charles and Charlotte Green of Greenbrier; brothers, George Green of Jonesboro, Arkansas and Bill Green (Janet) and their children, Blake and Kailey of Bennett, North Carolina; grandparents, Johnny and Donna Linn of Greenbrier; uncle, Chris Linn (Melanie) and sons, Quinton, Dylan, Colten and Jayden of Greenbrier; aunts and uncles, Judy Crownover (Jerry) and sons Seth and Zachery of Springfield, Missouri, Debbie Graves and daughters, Patricia and Glenda of Kennett, Missouri, Bill and Verna Day of Greenbrier, Rob and Helen Linn of Greenbrier and Nina Kirkpatrick of Conway.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Atlee Green, Jr. and Sue Blakney; great-grandparents, Garner and Connie Linn of Conway and Curtis and Wanda Day of Greenbrier, and uncles Joe Graves and Owen Day.
Family visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home of Greenbrier, Arkansas. Funeral service will be Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Chaplain Jordan Ferris officiating. Interment with full military honors will be in Springhill Cemetery.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier
