Jon Edwin Brockman, 46 of Conway, Arkansas, passed away on Dec. 28, 2019.
He was born in Star City, Arkansas, on July 8, 1973. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lori Neal. He is survived by his father, Lewis Brockman of Star City; and in-laws, Charles and Martha Neal of Ashdown. Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
