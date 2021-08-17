Joseph Cepheus Harvey, formerly of Little Rock, Arkansas, passed away on Aug.8, 2021, in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 89. He was born Oct.
3, 1931, in Conway, Arkansas, to the late Eldridge and Mary Retter (Bunting) Harvey. He attended Caney Elementary School in the Caney community, Good Shepherd Catholic School in Conway and Pine Street High School. He was a member of the Pine Street High Polar Bears football team.
Harvey served two years in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953.
Harvey married Dorothy Murphy and resided in Los Angeles, California. He was employed by Rockwell International and retired after forty years. Dorothy preceded him in death. After retiring from Rockwell, he operated Joe’s Lawn Mower Shop for several years.
In his retirement years Harvey moved to Kansas City, Missouri. He married Virgie Clinton in 1994. She preceded him in death. Due to failing health, Harvey returned to Los Angeles in 2020 to be near his children.
Harvey is survived by three daughters, Frances Gammage (Rodney) and Josephine “Nan” Harvey of Los Angeles, California, Kathy Williams (Steven) of Hawthorne, California; and one son, Emmanuel Harvey of Reno, Nevada; 15 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by two sisters, Rutha Mae Williams of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Patie Alvarez of Austin, Texas; five brothers: James “Jimmy” Harvey of Paramount, California, Thomas Harvey of Kansas City, Missouri, Charles Ezell Harvey of Raytown, Missouri, Arthur Ray Harvey of Conway, Arkansas and Father Warren Harvey of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Graveside service (observing COVID-19 restrictions) will be held Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Inglewood Cemetery, Inglewood, California, with Father Jeffrey Harvey, CM, officiating. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Pitchford Family Mortuary, 11225 South Central Avenue, Los Angeles, California, 90059.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.