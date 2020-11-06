Joseph “Joe” Earl Ussery, 76, of Trumann, was called home to be with the Lord on Nov. 3, 2020, with his daughter at his side. He was born Sept. 4, 1944, in Conway, Ark., to the late Joseph Chester and Fanny Belle (Gentry) Ussery. Joe was a retired Supervisor at Baldwin Piano and Organ where he worked for 45 years. He was a fun and loving husband, daddy, and Poppa Joe. He was an involved member of Central Baptist Church and a faithful man of God.
During his retirement, Joe loved deer hunting and wood working. He always kept busy doing a project with wood whether making a cutting board for his wife or a dresser for his daughter and granddaughters.
Joe is survived by Reba, his wife of 55 years; daughter Laurie; son Joseph (Jody); daughter-in-law Amy; grandchildren Rachel and Anna Claire; sister Margaret Rohr; a host of nieces and nephews; and the hundreds of friends and family members whose lives he touched.
A Graveside service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Quitman on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 2 p.m.
