Judith Carol Clark Little Rock

Judith Carol Clark was born in Little Rock on March 21, 1941, to John Joseph and Mary Dorine Ray of Prattsville, Arkansas, and passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
She is survived by her adoring husband of 60 years, Paul Clark and their four daughters, Carol Morse (Roger), Paula Bass (George), Lisa Clark, and Kathryn Clark, and seven grandchildren (Trevor, Noelle, Savannah, Brandon, Adrian, Isabella, and Nicholas). Judy is also survived by three siblings, Jean Pike (George), Steve Ray (Jackie), and Johnny Ray, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Betty Ray.
Judy was an engaged and vibrant member of her family and her community throughout her life. She and Paul met at the swimming pool in Sheridan where Paul was a lifeguard. They later attended the University of Arkansas and remained lifelong Razorback fans. The couple operated the Briarwood Swim Club in Conway for 30 years. Along with her friend Pam Miller, Judy arranged beautiful wedding flowers for her daughters and nieces and other couples over the years. Judy was famous for her delicious desserts, including chocolate peanut butter balls. A deep and abiding faith in her Lord, love for her family and friends, and an unflagging sense of humor were the touchstones of Judy’s life.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Robinson Avenue Baptist Church in Conway, Arkansas, with visitation one-hour prior. Burial will follow at Philadelphia Cemetery in Prattsville, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cure HHT.
The address for the tribute page on Cure HHT is https://give.classy.org/JudithClarkMemorial
To make a donation through the mail, the address is:
Cure HHT
P.O. Box 329
Monkton, MD 21111
