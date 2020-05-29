Judy Carroll “Honey” Greer, 70, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 27, 2020.
A celebration service in her honor will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30 at Conway’s First Baptist Church.
Due to virus conditions, social distancing and facemasks will be utilized. The family will be available after the service. Viewing is available at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.